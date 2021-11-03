Voters turning back Higley USD bond ask in early results

A stakeholder committee presented the Higley USD governing board Nov. 3 with the district’s plan for using the latest federal relief dollars, emphasizing addressing learning loss and retaining staff. The committee pointed to its survey of stakeholders that put those two items at the top of the district’s needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district also will use the remainder of the $7.87 million it is receiving in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds on facilities improvements and technology. Congress passed the funding, known commonly as ESSER III, in March and dictated at least 20% of it be used on addressing learning loss and all of it on items affected through the pandemic. The plan calls for the money to be budgeted this way:

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO