Maricopa County, AZ

Voters turning back Higley USD bond ask in early results

By Tom Blodgett
Community Impact Phoenix
Community Impact Phoenix
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Higley USD’s $95 million capital bond ask is behind in the first batch of ballots counted Nov. 2. The ballots released at 8 p.m. showed the bond down 5,030-4,366 (54-46%). The Maricopa County Elections Department listed 10,154 votes cast with 757 undervotes (no selection...

Community Impact Phoenix

Kyrene School District override appears to pass

Kyrene School District's 15% maintenance and operations budget override appears have passed, according to unofficial election results from Maricopa County Elections. Kyrene has been operating under a locally supported M&O override since 2003. An override allows local voters to approve additional funding for school district operating costs. “We are thankful...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
Community Impact Phoenix

Town of Gilbert transportation bond approved by 164 votes

The town of Gilbert’s $515 million streets, transportation and infrastructure bond hung on to its slim lead to win approval by 164 votes, less than one-half percent. With 41,395 votes counted, the final tally from Maricopa County Elections Department showed bond had 20,319 voting yes (50.2%) and 20,155 voting no (49.8%). Turnout was 23.76%. There were 917 undervotes (no selection made) and four overvotes (both selected).
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Town Council looks to end ongoing ethics complaints

Gilbert Town Council moved to squash an ongoing litany of complaints it now considers “frivolous" after a sixth complaint was filed against Mayor Brigette Peterson. Council voted unanimously to add a provision to town code to allow such ethics complaints to be dismissed administratively in 10 calendar days and without further investigation unless the mayor or at least three council members wanted to hear the complaint. Council did, however, give direction to staff that it wanted a full review of the town’s code of ethics for council and boards, committees and commissions, which will be brought back for council study.
GILBERT, AZ
#Usd#Local Election#Yes And No#Higley Usd#Voter Guide
Community Impact Phoenix

Higley USD presents plan for ESSER III funds

A stakeholder committee presented the Higley USD governing board Nov. 3 with the district’s plan for using the latest federal relief dollars, emphasizing addressing learning loss and retaining staff. The committee pointed to its survey of stakeholders that put those two items at the top of the district’s needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district also will use the remainder of the $7.87 million it is receiving in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds on facilities improvements and technology. Congress passed the funding, known commonly as ESSER III, in March and dictated at least 20% of it be used on addressing learning loss and all of it on items affected through the pandemic. The plan calls for the money to be budgeted this way:
EDUCATION
Community Impact Phoenix

Property taxes could be affected by ballot measures in Gilbert; largest indoor pickleball facility in the U.S. coming to Chandler and more top news from Phoenix

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Phoenix area. How much will property taxes go up if ballot measures pass in Gilbert?. It is the bottom line question for many people in ballot questions: How much will this affect taxes?. Pickeball Kingdom will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Mail-in ballot deadline is Oct. 26 in Gilbert

Oct. 26 is the deadline to mail back ballots for Gilbert’s 2021 special general election. Gilbert voters can also drop their ballots off at a certified election ballot dropbox by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. There are three dropbox locations in town:. Gilbert Fire Administration Building, 75 E....
DALLAS, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Community Impact Phoenix

How much will property taxes go up if ballot measures pass in Gilbert?

It is the bottom line question for many people in ballot questions: How much will this affect taxes?. That question can be applied to three ballot questions in Gilbert this month: the town of Gilbert’s proposed $515 million streets, transportation and infrastructure bond; Higley USD’s proposed $95 million capital bond; and Chandler USD’s proposed 15% maintenance and operations override continuance.
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

District data for schools in Gilbert

Here is a look at data about the three school districts that serve Gilbert. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than 30 years in journalism in Arizona and joined Community Impact Newspaper in July 2018 to launch the Gilbert edition. He is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he served as an instructional professional in the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2005-19 and remains editorial adviser to The State Press, the university's independent student media outlet.
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert campus testing data for AzM2 in 2021

The tables reveal test scores from the 2020-21 AzM2 exam, the state’s standardized test for schools. State test results are shown by district for schools with attendance. boundaries in Gilbert. The table identifies the district, school and the percentage of students who passed the English language arts and math exams.
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert Town Council accepts ethics report findings on mayor

Gilbert Town Council voted Oct. 19 to accept an independent investigator’s report that largely dismissed ethics complaints against Mayor Brigette Peterson. Council voted 6-0, with Peterson abstaining, to accept Tucson attorney Frank Cassidy’s findings, which found some incidents of what he characterized as poor judgment that did not rise to the level of an ethics violation. He dismissed other complaints.
GILBERT, AZ
Community Impact Phoenix

Community Impact Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
Community Policy