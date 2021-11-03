CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Dad Completely Backs Down, Asks Conservatorship to End Immediately

By BreAnna Bell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter formally filing to end Britney Spears' conservatorship in September, her father Jamie Spears wants to speed up the process. According to TMZ, Jamie filed new legal documents telling the courts that he's looking to end the arrangement as soon as possible. "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter....

Related
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants Sister Britney To 'Stop Spreading The Hate': 'She's Not Going To Just Sit Back & Take It,' Says Source

A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. Jamie Lynn Spears has been ruffling her big sister Britney’s feathers for a while now, but the squabbling siblings have kicked it up a notch — and an insider predicts it’s going to get even uglier.
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
Radar Online.com

Toxic! Britney Spears Scoffed At Dad Jamie’s Plea To Move Conservatorship Money Battle Behind Closed Doors During Private Hearing

Britney Spears fought her father Jamie’s pleas to settle their issues behind closed doors, telling the judge she wants it all out in the open. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Britney’s powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart laid down the law during the September 29 hearing in the conservatorship battle.
Popculture

Britney Spears' Former Manager Denies Bugging Singer's Bedroom

Britney Spears' former business manager is finally giving her side of the bedroom bugging gate. Under her conservatorship, several members of Spears' team have alleged that her management had several recording devices placed in Spears' bedroom to monitor her conversations and activities. Now, a former business manager alleges she had nothing to do bugging the star's bedroom, or controlling her medical treatment.
Britney Spears
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
