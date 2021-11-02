Are You Willing To Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSome people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses...

Georgia Native
5d ago

Husband had two Pfizer SHOTS and still got COVID! He was just as contagious anyone else! It doesn’t protect anyone from you and you still can get it!

Marc Dionne
5d ago

Question- why don't the vax manufacturers advertise the miracle injection??? Because they would have to reveal the side effects! There is no reason to inject anyone with an unapproved experimental drug when there is safe and effective therapeutics available, the genocide continues!

Ligh+of+heS+ar
5d ago

I refused it and I work in an ER (non-clinical). They immediately denied my request for religious exemption but I fought back and WON. It was finally approved. Unvaxxed. Still doin good work in the ER. Still protecting myself AND others...just like I have throughout this entire pandemic. I will be tested weekly. I will know sooner if I get COVID and quarantine. my vaxxed coworkers, who have just as much chance of contracting COVID, won't be.

