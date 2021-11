ROME -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart. 'œI would like to see you in India," Modi told Francis as he bade him farewell after an unusually long, 55-minute audience at the Vatican. 'œOn my part, it would be an honor to receive you there.'

