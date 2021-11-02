CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

When the heart can't keep up

Sidney Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman had been feeling short of breath for several weeks. Physical activities which had previously been easy for her were becoming a chore. In fact, simply laying down resulted in difficulty breathing. She had gained some weight and her legs were swollen. This woman was a patient of...

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
opb.org

The formulation of meth has changed. It may be contributing to this country’s mental health crisis.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Journalist and author Sam Quinones has written a lot about the drug trade. His newest book, “The Least of Us,” focuses on fentanyl and meth. In a new article in The Atlantic magazine, Quinones argues that the way meth is being made currently has changed the chemical structure of the drug and made it much more dangerous to users’ mental health. Quinones explains what he learned.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Heart Rhythm#Drugs#Cholesterol
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Allrecipes.com

The Best and Worst Vegetables for People With Diabetes

A diabetes diagnosis, for yourself or a loved one, can be overwhelming. A lot has to change, and quickly. You want to keep them as healthy as possible and feed them well, and that means reconsidering all the groceries you buy and the meals you cook or order. But sometimes,...
NUTRITION
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation UK

Sleeping longer than 6.5 hours a night associated with cognitive decline according to research – what’s really going on here?

A good night’s sleep is important for many reasons. It helps our body repair itself and function as it should, and is linked to better mental health and lower risk of many health conditions – including heart disease and diabetes. It’s also been shown that not getting enough sleep is linked to cognitive decline and conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy