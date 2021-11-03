CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken High volleyball heads to state championship with wild comeback win

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33spUP_0cktEIAI00

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken High School volleyball team has waited a year for a chance at revenge against Hilton Head.

They got just that on Tuesday night, as the Hornets beat the Seahawks 3-2 in the South Carolina High School League Lower State Finals.

16 area high school teams prepare for first round of SCHSL football playoffs

Aiken trailed 2-0 to the defending state champions, who have ended Aiken’s season in the playoffs the last two years. But the Hornets battled back to win three-straight games.

Aiken will play Pickens on Saturday, November 6 at 6 p.m. at Dreher High School for the SCHSL 4A state championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

A day of sweet victory at Truist Park

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The current kings of major league baseball and their fans are taking a sweet victory all in. “It’s incredible that this happened! I wasn’t alive before the last World Series,” exclaimed Braves fan Adam Puckett. Kevin Tapia said, “I couldn’t miss it. I’m like work or go to the parade? Let’s go […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Football Friday Night | Week 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another night of football in the CSRA! Check out tonight’s scores and catch Brendan Robertson bringing you tonight’s highlights on Football Friday Night following the 11:00 pm newscast. South Carolina Williston-Elko: 0, Southside Christian: 48 Wagener-Salley: 0 , C.A. Johnson: 32 Whitmire: 0 , Ridge Spring-Monetta: 48 Blackville-Hilda: […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Bulldogs cruise to 43-6 victory over Mizzou

ATHENS, Ga. —Stetson Bennett threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Georgia’s offense amassed 505 total yards, and the defense was as stout as ever in the top-ranked Bulldogs’ 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium. Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC), which clinched the SEC East Division championship last week, didn’t lead from start […]
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

Young’s 21 points not enough, Hawks fall in Brooklyn 117-108

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and led the spurt that broke open the game late in the third quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant had 13 points in a 20-4 run to end the third that turned a […]
NBA
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
984
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy