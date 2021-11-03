CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dawson-Boyd school operating levy passes

By Linda Vanderwerf
West Central Tribune
 4 days ago

Voters approved the $640 per pupil operating levy with 381 voting in favor...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
West Central Tribune

Levy for Paynesville Area Schools fails in Tuesday election

The district had sought a levy of $531 per pupil, which would have brought the district more than $500,000 a year for 10 years. The levy would have been indexed to inflation. According to unofficial results posted on the district’s website, the vote was 645 opposed and 622 in favor.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
WJON

Operating Levy on the Ballot in the Paynesville School District

PAYNESVILLE -- The Paynesville school district has a levy question on next week's ballot. Superintendent Janell Bullard says it's been about 10 years since they have brought an operating levy to the voters. She says their request would better align with their neighboring schools as well as the state average.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
ashlandsource.com

Renewal levy to appear on ballot for Ashland City Schools

ASHLAND — Ashland City School District officials have stressed the importance of passing a renewal levy coming up on the ballot next week. The levy was first voted on in 2004 and generates $5.1 million annually. The 9.9 mills levy is a renewal — meaning it will not involve any additional taxation.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
swnewsmedia.com

ECCS operating levy referendum is Nov. 2

The Eastern Carver County Schools operating levy referendum is Nov. 2. The referendum would increase the district's general education revenue by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for 10 years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
CHASKA, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Local school districts seeking operating levies and bond referendums on Election Day

Voters in 67 Minnesota school districts decide on operating levies or bond referendums in today’s (Tues) election. Greg Abbott with the Minnesota School Boards Association says many bond referendums are for laptops and other technology, sparked by distance learning:. Local school districts in our KAUS listening area that have operating...
ALBERT LEA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Kenyon-Wanamingo Voters Pass Levy Request

Kenyon-Wanamingo Public School District (ISD 2172) voters gave thumbs up to a request to increase current per pupil funding for the next ten years. The school district's current $295.68 authorization is set to expire. It will be replaced by a $950 per pupil funding and will increase by the rate of inflation each year for the next ten years.
KENYON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
hometownsource.com

Fridley School District voters reject levy request

Voters said no to an $11.2 million levy that would have provided funds to expand elementary schools to make room for fifth graders, who are currently at the middle school. The money would have funded construction of additional classrooms, cafeteria space and bathrooms at Hayes and R.L. Stevenson elementary schools, as well as a parking lot expansion at Hayes.
FRIDLEY, MN
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District Board Passes Education and Operations Levy Resolution

Steilacoom Historical School District press release. The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors passed a resolution to place its replacement education and operations levy before voters on February 8, 2022. After receiving feedback from the community over the past several years about the importance of education funding combined with low tax rates, the district has created a plan that would increase the funding for the education and operation levy at the same time as it decreases the tax rate for bond payments.
STEILACOOM, WA
swnewsmedia.com

Operating levy increase goes to Eastern Carver County Schools voters today

Election day is here for Eastern Carver County Schools voters, and a lone question on most ballots -- some Chanhassen residents will have Minnetonka School Board elections -- asks for a 10-year operating levy that would increase general education revenue by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
northwrightcounty.today

St. Michael-Albertville Voters Reject Operations Levy

Voters in the St. Michael-Albertville School District have defeated a proposed special operations levy that would have raised local taxes in order to reduce classroom sizes and maintain activities and other programming. Unofficially, the levy was defeated by a 57.8 percent no vote, receiving 3,458 votes. The “yes” ballots were...
ALBERTVILLE, MN
kduz.com

Paynesville/ECCS/BLHS Operating Levy Results

Voters approved an operating levy increase in Eastern Carver County Schools. The $550 per pupil operating levy passed with 69% voting yes to 31% voting no. Unofficial results show the $531 per pupil operating referendum in the Paynesville Area School district failed. There were 629 no votes and 537 yes votes.
Pioneer Press

School levies successful — mostly — in east metro districts

Tuesday’s election was a mixed blessing for east metro schools — with eight successful levy requests, and two that failed. The levies were passed by voters in Stillwater, Mahtomedi, Roseville and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan districts in unofficial results late Tuesday night. Two districts split their levy votes, with one passing and one failing — South Washington County and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale.
STILLWATER, MN
Sandusky Register

Huron Schools levy fails again

HURON — Huron Schools' financial future appears to be in turmoil. District voters shot down, for the second time this year, a five-year, 5.6-mill emergency operating levy Tuesday for additional funds, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections. Had it been approved, the levy would have...
HURON, OH
ktoe.com

Dozens of school bonds and levies pass across the state

In Tuesday’s election, 55 districts across the state went out for operating levies, and 42 of those passed at least one question. Greg Abbott with the Minnesota School Boards Association:. “So that’s about a 76-percent passage rate far above the 51.5 percent last year. It’s a little below the 84-percent...
EDUCATION
Sandusky Register

Huron Schools levy seeks support for 2nd time

HURON — Major cuts to student activities, classes, transportation and other changes could happen if Huron Schools' tax levy isn't approved Tuesday on Election Day. For the second time this year, the district will ask stakeholders to vote on a five-year, 5.6-mill emergency replacement operating levy. If it's approved, about...
HURON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy