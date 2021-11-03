Dawson-Boyd school operating levy passes

The district had sought a levy of $531 per pupil, which would have brought the district more than $500,000 a year for 10 years. The levy would have been indexed to inflation. According to unofficial results posted on the district’s website, the vote was 645 opposed and 622 in favor.
PAYNESVILLE -- The Paynesville school district has a levy question on next week's ballot. Superintendent Janell Bullard says it's been about 10 years since they have brought an operating levy to the voters. She says their request would better align with their neighboring schools as well as the state average.
Last year, school board members said Hilliard City Schools might need an operating-levy request on the ballot in 2022, but district leaders now plan to wait until 2024. The district last sought an operating levy in 2016, when voters approved a 4.5-mill levy and a $50 million bond issue. A...
ASHLAND — Ashland City School District officials have stressed the importance of passing a renewal levy coming up on the ballot next week. The levy was first voted on in 2004 and generates $5.1 million annually. The 9.9 mills levy is a renewal — meaning it will not involve any additional taxation.
The Eastern Carver County Schools operating levy referendum is Nov. 2. The referendum would increase the district's general education revenue by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The proposed new referendum revenue authorization would be first levied in 2021 for taxes payable in 2022 and applicable for 10 years unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — It was a mixed bag for the Breckenridge School District on Tuesday night, Nov. 2, as an increased operating levy was approved by a wide margin, but any new school buildings will have to wait. The continuing and raising of the operating levy of $670 per student...
Voters in 67 Minnesota school districts decide on operating levies or bond referendums in today’s (Tues) election. Greg Abbott with the Minnesota School Boards Association says many bond referendums are for laptops and other technology, sparked by distance learning:. Local school districts in our KAUS listening area that have operating...
Kenyon-Wanamingo Public School District (ISD 2172) voters gave thumbs up to a request to increase current per pupil funding for the next ten years. The school district's current $295.68 authorization is set to expire. It will be replaced by a $950 per pupil funding and will increase by the rate of inflation each year for the next ten years.
Voters said no to an $11.2 million levy that would have provided funds to expand elementary schools to make room for fifth graders, who are currently at the middle school. The money would have funded construction of additional classrooms, cafeteria space and bathrooms at Hayes and R.L. Stevenson elementary schools, as well as a parking lot expansion at Hayes.
Question one of the Breckenridge Public Schools special election regarding the renewal of the expiring tax referendum passed by a vote of 792 yea and 532 nay Tuesday, Nov. 2 , according to the initial count. Question two — the proposal of a new Pre-K-12 school — failed by a...
Steilacoom Historical School District press release. The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors passed a resolution to place its replacement education and operations levy before voters on February 8, 2022. After receiving feedback from the community over the past several years about the importance of education funding combined with low tax rates, the district has created a plan that would increase the funding for the education and operation levy at the same time as it decreases the tax rate for bond payments.
Election day is here for Eastern Carver County Schools voters, and a lone question on most ballots -- some Chanhassen residents will have Minnetonka School Board elections -- asks for a 10-year operating levy that would increase general education revenue by $550 per pupil, subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation.
Voters in the St. Michael-Albertville School District have defeated a proposed special operations levy that would have raised local taxes in order to reduce classroom sizes and maintain activities and other programming. Unofficially, the levy was defeated by a 57.8 percent no vote, receiving 3,458 votes. The “yes” ballots were...
Voters approved an operating levy increase in Eastern Carver County Schools. The $550 per pupil operating levy passed with 69% voting yes to 31% voting no. Unofficial results show the $531 per pupil operating referendum in the Paynesville Area School district failed. There were 629 no votes and 537 yes votes.
Tuesday’s election was a mixed blessing for east metro schools — with eight successful levy requests, and two that failed. The levies were passed by voters in Stillwater, Mahtomedi, Roseville and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan districts in unofficial results late Tuesday night. Two districts split their levy votes, with one passing and one failing — South Washington County and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale.
HURON — Huron Schools' financial future appears to be in turmoil. District voters shot down, for the second time this year, a five-year, 5.6-mill emergency operating levy Tuesday for additional funds, according to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections. Had it been approved, the levy would have...
In Tuesday’s election, 55 districts across the state went out for operating levies, and 42 of those passed at least one question. Greg Abbott with the Minnesota School Boards Association:. “So that’s about a 76-percent passage rate far above the 51.5 percent last year. It’s a little below the 84-percent...
HURON — Major cuts to student activities, classes, transportation and other changes could happen if Huron Schools' tax levy isn't approved Tuesday on Election Day. For the second time this year, the district will ask stakeholders to vote on a five-year, 5.6-mill emergency replacement operating levy. If it's approved, about...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Voters approved an operating millage proposal for Spring Lake Public Schools in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election to support the day-to-day operations of the district. School leaders can continue levying an 18 mill non-homestead property tax, collecting approximately $3.2 million for the school’s annual operational budget...
Comments / 0