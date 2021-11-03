Dawson-Boyd school operating levy passes

Steilacoom Historical School District press release. The Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors passed a resolution to place its replacement education and operations levy before voters on February 8, 2022. After receiving feedback from the community over the past several years about the importance of education funding combined with low tax rates, the district has created a plan that would increase the funding for the education and operation levy at the same time as it decreases the tax rate for bond payments.

