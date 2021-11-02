Lackawanna Trail Field Hockey: Wilmet ends career with district semifinal appearance

EXETER – Gary Wilmet’s coaching career at Lackawanna Trail came to an end Nov. 1 when his Lady Lions stayed within a goal of the state’s second-ranked Class A field hockey team until the final seven minutes of the District 2 semifinals.

“A good team beat us,” Wilmet said after Wyoming Area’s 2-0 victory at Atlas Field.

The shutout was the 12th straight for Wyoming Area, which has lost only to three-time defending state champion Wyoming Seminary in the last three years.

Wyoming Area limited Lackawanna Trail to a single shot. Another shot attempt, on a penalty corner, was ruled to be an illegal raised ball, therefore does not register statistically as a shot or save.

The loss brings an end Wilmet’s five years as head varsity coach after spending 25 years as head coach of a highly successful junior high program in the district. His daughter coaches at Boiling Springs in southern Pennsylvania, giving Wilmet the possibility of remaining active in coaching on a volunteer basis.

“We haven’t been able to get on a field for the last few days because our field is still under an inch of water,” Wilmet said, “but our kids just worked really hard all year long and I’m really proud of how they played.”

Wilmet’s last two years as a varsity coach were spent leading the players who were on his last junior high teams, giving him five or more years with each of those classes.

“I have eight seniors who are graduating,” Wilmet said. “They’ve been a special group to me.”

The game was scoreless until 4:51 remaining in the half when Alexys Moore scored an unassisted goal from just inside the circle.

Wyoming Area scored again with 6:54 remaining when Toni Minichello went to her reverse stick to convert a long lead pass from Bianca Pizano.

Lilly Rejrat made 12 saves for the Lady Lions

Lackawanna Trail 7, Nanticoke 1

Lackawanna Trail moved its district quarterfinal home game to Keystone College’s turf field where it rolled over Nanticoke Oct. 27 behind three goals from Nora Evans and a big game by Lena Ryon.

Ryon finished with two goals and four assists.

Emma Fowler and Lauren Fahey also scored. Abby Fahey and Faith Dewey had the other assists.

Rejrat made six saves and Jo Paolucci contributed a defensive save.

Regular season

Lackawanna Trail went 5-6 in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference to finish in a three-way tie for sixth out of 12 teams.

The Lady Lions finished 12-7 overall with five shutouts.