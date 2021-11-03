1 incumbent winning, 1 losing in Billings City Council races

The Billings City Council will have a different look next year, with as many as four new faces if current returns hold up.

Council member Denise Joy is the only incumbent holding onto a lead in unofficial results Tuesday night. She’s leading businessman Charlie Loveridge, 53 percent to 47 percent, in the race for Ward 3.

Another incumbent, Frank Ewalt, was trailing Jennifer Owen, chair of the Billings Heights Neighborhood Task Force. Owen led 55 percent to 45 percent in Ward 2.

The other three races all featured candidates seeking to replace an outgoing Council member. In Ward 1, which covers the South Side, architect Ed Gulick was leading real-estate broker Stephanie Krueger 57 percent to 43 percent for the seat vacated by Mike Yakawich.

In Ward 4, Daniel Tidswell led with 40 percent, while Mary Hernandez and Tim Warburton followed with 36 percent and 24 percent, respectively. The winner will replace Penny Ronning.

In Ward 5, Tom Rupsis was ahead with 36 percent, followed by Fred Wilburn with 32 percent and Dennis Ulvestad with percent. The winner will replace Shaun Brown.