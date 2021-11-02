Local College Roundup: Keystone men, CSU’s Hayden win conference titles

Keystone College won the men’s team title and Clarks Summit University’s Krista Hayden won the individual women’s championship Oct. 30 when McDade Park in Scranton served the host site of the Colonial States Athletic Conference Cross Country Meet Oct. 30.

The Giants won their first CSAC championship with a team score of 56, four in front of Valley Forge and Clarks Summit. Valley Forge won the sixth-runner tiebreaker for sixth place.

Hayden led the Lady Defenders to second in the women’s standings behind Cedar Crest, 48-54.

There were six men’s and seven women’s teams entered.

Keystone’s Cameren Brice finished one-thousandth of a second behind individual winner Rafe Williams from Bryn Athyn.

Nick Liuzzo and Corey Scochin finished ninth and 10th for the Giants, who won a conference title for the first time since winning three straight in the North Eastern Athletic Conference 2005-2007.

Luke Tice led Clarks Summit, finishing seventh.

Brice finished the 8-kilometer course in 30:47.2.

Hayden covered six kilometers in 25:33.8 to win by 24 seconds.

Naomi Paull was third and Ksenya Larsen Sorterup was seventh.

FOOTBALL

Keystone is 0-5 in the Eastern College Football Conference and 0-9 overall going into the finale of its first full season as a four-year college football program.

The Giants finish up Nov. 6 at Maritime College.

FIELD HOCKEY

Keystone was 6-0 in the CSAC until losing the regular-season finale, 1-0, to Wilson College, which is undefeated overall.

Wilson takes the first seed and Keystone the second for the CSAC’s four-team playoffs, which open Nov. 3.

MEN’S SOCCER

Keystone won its last three games, including 3-1 over Clarks Summit Oct. 27 in the regular-season finale, to land a home field for the Nov. 3 CSAC semifinals.

The Giants went 6-1 in the CSAC season and take a 9-6 record into the playoffs.