Although schools are back in session and traditional lesson plans are in use, the COVID-19 pandemic remains part of the curriculum. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, presenting the latest infection rates to the Haverhill School Committee on Thursday, said there are 56 active cases among students and eight cases among staff members. She said, however, the “test and stay” policy, initiated earlier this year, is helping to cut down student absenteeism.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO