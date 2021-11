BLOOMFIELD – Governor Phil Murphy, joined by state and local officials, today announced the State’s intention to purchase nearly nine miles of property stretching from Jersey City to Montclair, for the creation of New Jersey’s first new state park since 2006. The announcement follows years of advocacy for the acquisition and transformation of the now abandoned former Boonton rail alignment as a multi-modal transit and recreational trail corridor that crosses above both the Passaic and Hackensack Rivers.

