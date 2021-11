(The Center Square) – Minnesota is ranked as the fifth worst state business tax climate in the nation, according to an October Tax Foundation report for 2021. The state placed behind New Jersey, California, New York and Connecticut, with a score of 4.26. Like those other four states, Minnesota has held its rank since at least 2019, according to the report. Unlike its peers, which have budged at least .01 points, Minnesota's score hasn’t changed at all in the last year.

