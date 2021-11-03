Plethora of fitness programs set at Hampton Community Center

Zumba, tai chi and yoga are among the classes that will be offered at the Hampton Community Center beginning in mid-November.

They will join popular activities that include pickleball, badminton and volleyball that are available to Hampton residents and non-residents, said Melanie Martino, coordinator of special events and marketing.

And while the center does not have an indoor pool, it makes use of the pool at Hampton High School, Martino said. A family, adult and senior swim are hosted at the high school from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, except for Nov. 22, 24 and 29 and Dec. 1.

The current pool schedule started Oct. 4 and ends Dec. 15. Cost is $4 per person.

Pickleball is a walk-in program for those age 18 and up that runs from 12-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $5 per person each day.

Participants bring their own paddles while the center provides balls. No training or teaching is provided.

“That is very popular. You don’t have to register for it,” Martino said. “People can play a pickup game of pickleball.”

Badminton and volleyball are also walk-in programs, each cost $5.

Badminton, an adult program for any skill level, is available from 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. The center provides birdies while players bring their own racquets. Volleyball is offered from 8-10 p.m. Thursdays.

“Volleyball seems to be pretty popular, too,” Martino said. “Between the three, pickleball and volleyball are two of the more popular ones.”

Several programs for adults and seniors will begin during the third week of November and run for six to seven weeks. There are no deadlines to register for any of them; walk-ins will be offered for each at $8 per class unless the class is full.

This will be the second year that the walk and balance for seniors class will be offered, Martino said. Among the programs, tai chi and yoga are very popular.

The programs are:

• Zumba Gold, senior class, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Mondays beginning Nov. 15; residents $28, non-residents $34.

• Continuing tai chi, adults, 11:15 am.-12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Nov. 16; residents $56, non-residents $68.

• Beginner tai chi, two classes for adults, 12:15-1:15 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Nov. 16 and 12:15-1:15 p.m. Thursdays beginning Nov. 18; residents $28, non-residents $34.

• Easy yoga, three classes for adults, 7:45-8:45 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Nov. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Nov. 17, and 12-1 p.m. Fridays beginning Nov. 19; residents $40, $45 non-residents.

• Fit for life, seniors, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Nov. 17; residents $28, non-residents $34.

• Walk and balance for seniors, 1-2 p.m. Fridays beginning Nov. 19; residents $28, non-residents $34.

Besides the classes and programs, Martino said the center’s indoor walking track is a draw.

“A lot of places you can go to a gym and there’s fitness equipment there, but not everywhere has a track,” she said. “That’s a very useful thing that we have.”