10pm Headlines 11/2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All three 9-man football championships were decided Thursday in Vermillion. It was SODAK 16 volleyball night in Class “AA”. South Dakota men tipped off their season against Air Force and the Skyforce were home, also at the Pentagon. Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All...
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, Laurel High School’s football team made history by winning the 100th annual “Lil’ Brown Jug” Game. Every year, after the game is played, the winning school takes home the jug and is responsible for painting the final score on the jug. To make it...
The Pink Ribbon Fund received a donation from Radiant Reflections Spa Wednesday. Camp Shelby brigade conducts annual ruck march for Hattiesburg food pantry. Staff with Edwards Street Fellowship Center said nearly 2,400 pounds of food was donated. Small businesses to come together for early Black Friday shopping event. Updated: 1...
“This has been through quite a bit of testing. You know, they’ve looked to see what the actual appropriate dosing should be, they’ve lowered the dosage requirements for this 5 to 11 age group,” Roberts said. R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School...
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:. Atlanta 7, Houston 0 (Atlanta wins series 4-2) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION. Minnesota 5, Ottawa 4 (OT) Winnipeg 4, Dallas 3 (SO) Nashville 3, Calgary 2 (OT) Vancouver 3, NY Rangers 2 (OT) Anaheim 4, New Jersey 0. San Jose...
— Travis Denning is engaged. The “After a Few” hitmaker proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Madison Montgomery, over the weekend in New York City’s Central Park. He shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. Denning told fans to “swipe right” to see Madison’s ring finger, and based on the picture, she said yes!
At least 8 people died and numerous others were injured in what officials called a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9pm Friday during the festival, where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. The show was called off shortly thereafter. The fire chief said “scores of individuals” were injured. The people killed included two teenagers, 14 and 16 years old, and three people in their 20s. At least 25 people were taken to hospitals; 11 of them were in cardiac arrest.
HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash. Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday. That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set...
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The journey back to a state title for Oak Grove starts Friday against Gulfport as 6-A playoff football kicks off. “When you get to playoff time, it’s literally win or go home,” Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey said. “Spirits are really high, players are excited and it’s playoff football.”
Jones Co. residents now have more ways to be prepared for severe weather. Jones Co. residents now have more ways to be prepared for severe weather. National Guard to host Retiree Day, Camp Shelby museum birthday next week. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Mississippi National Guard is hosting two...
Businesses will offer residents in the area an opportunity to beat the holiday rush and purchase their Christmas gifts early. 30th Hattiesburg mural opens at downtown restaurant. Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. Visitors to downtown Hattiesburg are enjoying the latest mural commissioned by the Hattiesburg Alliance...
Comments / 0