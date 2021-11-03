10pm Headlines 11/2

At least 8 people died and numerous others were injured in what officials called a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9pm Friday during the festival, where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. The show was called off shortly thereafter. The fire chief said “scores of individuals” were injured. The people killed included two teenagers, 14 and 16 years old, and three people in their 20s. At least 25 people were taken to hospitals; 11 of them were in cardiac arrest.

ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO