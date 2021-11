The Ladies Bowling team had a strong performance at the district tournament on Tuesday, finishing 5th in the district! After a strong start (1st place after the first game) the young team struggled toward the end, missing the cut by only 2 pins! The story is not over yet however, as senior Alyssa Brown held on the become the first Windermere bowler to qualify for the state tournament! It will be held next week at Boardwalk Bowl in east Orange County. The ladies had a terrific year with a Metro Championship and, now, a state appearance. Great job by Coach Ancona and all the bowlers on the women’s side! We cannot wait to see what the future brings.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO