CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Still no charges in suspected DWI fatal crash

By Erika McGuire
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d34ob_0cktBZkM00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Troopers say that 19-year-old Mizzou student Ashley Footer was turning left onto Providence last Tuesday evening when an SUV slammed into her Honda Civic. Footer was rushed to the hospital and she died Saturday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they arrested the suspected drunk driver on the scene last Tuesday for DUI with a serious injury.

At this point, charges have not been filed against the driver.

MSP says now that Ashley has died, the driver could be looking at more serious charges.

Daniel Dodson of Dodson and Waters Law Firm says it's more common for charges not to be filed right away if a blood test was given instead of a breath test.

Dodson said, "To take a blood test instead that usually takes anywhere from a month to six months to get the test results back from the highway patrol."

Prosecutors may choose to wait before filing charges and they have up to three years to do so.

Dodson says," Some prosecutors will hold off till they get the blood test back and figure out what the level of impairment might have been."

The charges prosecutors choose to follow depend on many factors. If the driver has a criminal record, any prior drunk driving charges and the recklessness and carelessness that was involved in the crash.

Dodson said that vehicular manslaughter would be the most common type of charge in this case. Being found guilty of vehicular manslaughter would lead to a seven to 10-year prison sentence.

The Footer family created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Her final resting place will be in the seaside village of Urla in her mother's home country of Turkey.

The post Still no charges in suspected DWI fatal crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Possible murder weapon discovered during arrest in Boone County homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) Iowa police believe they may have discovered the murder weapon in a motel room while arresting a Columbia man accused of homicide. A Columbia murder suspect was arrested Wednesday in Creston, Iowa in the shooting death of Justin W. Stidham. According to police, at 5:15 p.m the Iowa State Patrol, Creston Police The post Possible murder weapon discovered during arrest in Boone County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City authorities searching for man accused of running after vehicle chase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators in Jefferson City are searching for a man accused of running from law enforcement officers Wednesday morning. According to the Jefferson City Police Department, officers are no longer searching for the man near Algoa Road and Stertzer Road. Police report the scene has cleared but have not reported if the The post Jefferson City authorities searching for man accused of running after vehicle chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hartsburg man left with serious injuries after a crash in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An 80-year-old man from Hartsburg experienced serious injuries in a crash Wednesday morning in Callaway County. Kenneth Niles was traveling on Route WW westbound at County Rd. 259 just after 10:30 a.m. when he failed to navigate a curve in the road causing the vehicle to overturn. Niles was transported to The post Hartsburg man left with serious injuries after a crash in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Dwi#Suv#Honda#Footer#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver suspected of DWI now in Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suspected of drunk driving in a crash that killed a Mizzou student is in the Boone County Jail. Duncan McCracking, 24, of Columbia, is being held Monday on suspicion of DWI that resulted in death and armed criminal action. At last check, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges The post Driver suspected of DWI now in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Emergency crews respond to crash on Jefferson Street in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers in Jefferson City were asked to avoid part of Jefferson Street on Wednesday morning due to a crash. The Jefferson City Police Department posted on Twitter around 7 a.m. that traffic is back to normal in the 700 block of Jefferson Street. ABC 17 News has reached out to police The post Emergency crews respond to crash on Jefferson Street in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hannibal man charged after allegedly damaging a sprinkler causing flooding at Randolph County Jail

HUNTSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County prosecutor has charged a Hannibal man after he allegedly damaged a water sprinkler causing the flooding at the Randolph County jail. Colton Miller is charged with damage to jail property. According to jail records, Miller was in custody for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Investigators reviewed video footage The post Hannibal man charged after allegedly damaging a sprinkler causing flooding at Randolph County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

All lanes re-opened after multi-vehicle crash on I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At least six vehicles were involved in a pile-up along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. Two of the vehicles were tractor-trailers and one was a fuel hauler that was jackknifed. The wreck caused eastbound I-70 to be shut down for over an hour. The crash happened right before the Stadium Blvd. The post All lanes re-opened after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police and The District working together to share safety operations for downtown area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is working with The District to address violence in the downtown area. "Downtown is a vibrant, energetic gathering place, and it is imperative that our residents feel safe in the area," Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a release. "Our officers will be taking additional steps downtown to The post Columbia police and The District working together to share safety operations for downtown area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy