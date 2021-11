“Everyone grieves differently, people need to know there is no certain way to grieve and there is no time limit,” stated local author Corby Smith, as she shared her testimony of being married to a monster who was “really good at being good.” Smith captures the ugly truth of what one can experience through grief when experiencing loss, manipulation and control from another. She is no stranger to pain and shares her experiences in an up front and personal way, allowing others in similar situations to know they are not alone.

MONROE CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO