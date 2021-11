This slideshow requires JavaScript. Braden Beaney, a senior attending DeSoto County High School, was surprised in his classroom, recently, when his teacher, family, friends, and his Take Stock in Children mentor broke the news that he had been named a finalist for the Take Stock in Children Leaders for Life fellowship. He is one of 12 finalists vying for six Leaders for Life Fellowships.

