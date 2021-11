NEW CARLISLE - Survive and advance. That’s the name of the game in the postseason, and that’s exactly what Warsaw’s boys and girls cross country teams did Saturday. After both squads claimed sectional and regional championships the previous two weeks, the Tigers and Lady Tigers punched their respective tickets to the state finals, which will be held Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.

WARSAW, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO