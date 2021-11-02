Abington heights field hockey: Comets’ season ends with loss in D2-4 quarterfinals

A season full of close calls came to an end for the Abington Heights field hockey team appropriately enough in an overtime loss to host Wallenpaupack, 2-1, in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional quarterfinals Oct. 27.

Meghan Van Wert scored on an assist from Ellie Smith to give the Comets a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Comets earned 12 penalty corners in the game, but were not able to produce another goal.

Wallenpaupack tied the game in the third quarter and won it on Hannah Karp’s overtime goal.

Abington Heights finished 9-7-3 overall with 11 of the 17 games played decided by one goal or less. They picked up a forfeit win from Hanover Area for the last game of the season.

The Comets, who last won a division title in 2008, were in contention until the final days of the regular season. They finished 8-2-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 in Glenn Carr’s first season as head coach, finishing behind only Wallenpaupack (10-1-1) and Pittston Area (9-2-1) in the seven-team division.