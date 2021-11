DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — In 2020, 1,171 Maryland children tested positive for having too much lead in their blood. Landon Graham was one of them. “I was contacted by his doctor’s office saying his lead levels were 16,” his mother, Magain Fitzgerald, told WJZ. According to the CDC, a dangerous level of lead for a child is anything about five micrograms per deciliter. Landon’s was more than triple that. His dad knew something was up. “At one point he was starting to be angry biting and acting weird,” said Lance Graham. Thousands of children in the US are poisoned by lead each year. Though...

DUNDALK, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO