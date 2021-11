Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' Dune is opening strong, heading towards the highest-grossing opening of any film released under the studio's simultaneous HBO Max release program. It's also looking like the biggest opening of director Denis Villeneuve's career. This performance, and a solid overseas debut, could explain why the sequel seems likely to get Warner Bros.'s greenlight. Dune earned $17.5 million on its first day at the box office, the best for any HBO Max simultaneous release. Warner Bros. projects the film will reach $33 million over the weekend, but industry analysts project as much as $39 million. Either is enough to surpass Godzilla vs. Kong's $31-million opening weekend, the current best for an HBO Max simultaneous release. That film is also the only such film to cross $100 million this year.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO