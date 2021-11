Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell knows his unbeaten, No. 6 Bearcats will have to prove doubters — in this case, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee — wrong over the final month of the season to make history this fall as the first Group of Five program to reach the final four. Fickell was asked Tuesday to comment on committee chairman Gary Barta's "Cincinnati hasn't beat anyone but Notre Dame" remarks after he explained the Bearcats' ranking in the first poll.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO