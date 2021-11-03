CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolyn Hax: He lost his job and his mojo, and his partner’s patience is next

Cover picture for the articleDear Carolyn: My boyfriend is a musician and never made a ton of money, and I carried the bulk of the financial weight because of it. It was hard, but I was willing to do it because I love him and he’s a very kind man. We never argue and get...

Carolyn Hax: Boyfriend keeps borrowing money, and she feels mostly alone

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: Going into the pandemic, my boyfriend and I were in very different financial positions — food industry versus high-paid professional — which was always a bit touchy but we mostly worked it out. Now my job hasn’t changed but he has spent time out of work, and he had little cushion. He’s asked me for loans throughout, and I’ve given him money without any expectation of ever getting repaid. (I can afford it.)
Carolyn Hax: How to reject the advances of a recently widowed old friend?

Dear Carolyn: Recently, an old college friend lost his wife to cancer. He now says he wants us to be together, but I’m not interested. I’ve tried to deflect his advances to be nice, but he’s very persistent. I know he’s still hurting from his wife’s passing and feels alone raising three young kids, so I want to be kind in my rejection. What do I say? How does one reject or break up with a perfectly good person without being hurtful, with compassion and kindness?
'I only married my husband because he always reads the instruction manual'

While I appreciate we’re all doing our very best, and I have no desire to shame anyone (in these difficult times, as we are now supposed to say), some of us are just doing cleaning wrong. Including, occasionally, me. We all get into sloppy habits, because we’re in a hurry, we’re tired or we’re fed up with the endless cycle of clean/get dirty/clean again, in what sometimes feels like the relentless tyranny of keeping house.
Carolyn Hax: She resents her job and her landlady and is planning to ‘disappear’

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: When my husband died in 2017, I found out how friends of many years suddenly avoid widows. I sold our home and, until I could retire to a resort location near my good friend, moved in with an acquaintance who had a room for rent. My landlady is not easy to live with — she’s sloppy, and constantly “borrows” my food without asking and takes days to replace it. I’ve asked her to stop but she doesn’t.
Carolyn Hax: Sister restarted the family group chat without her. Is estrangement next?

Dear Carolyn: My family had a mom/daughter group chat established to stay in touch. This became political during the Trump administration. Half our family supported Trump and the other half did not. During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and tear-gassing of protesters, I asked family not to look away, as this was too important for our country. My sister decided to exit the group. She later started a new family group and left me out. The rest of the group consists of our daughters and daughters-in-law.
Carolyn Hax: A spouse yearns to move closer to family, but goes years without speaking up

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: My husband and I have a toddler and want another child. Since college, I’ve lived away from my entire extended family. I yearn to live near them and give my child(ren) the experience of growing up near grandparents, aunts/uncles and cousins. I’m also the eldest, and feel the need to live closer to care for my parents.
I Wish I Could Unhear What I Learned About My Parents’ Divorce

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a woman in my early 30s, and my parents divorced (amicably, from my perspective) when I was a senior in high school. It seemed to come out of nowhere, but I just chalked it up to them growing apart as people. I’ve never had a conversation about it with either of my parents, but they’ve always been civil to each other and both attend extended family events like graduations and weddings. My mom remarried relatively quickly, so even though I like my stepdad a lot, I’ve always thought he had something to do with it. But recently while talking about my upcoming wedding, my mom dropped a bomb on me and said that my dad had an affair for years and that’s what led to the divorce, and my stepdad didn’t come onto the scene until after the damage had been done. I was so shocked I just ended the conversation quickly, and I haven’t been able to process it. I don’t even know if it’s true. I feel like there’s a lot of detail I’m missing, but honestly I don’t even want to find out more details. I don’t want to think about it at all! What’s done is done and who is responsible for events of more than 10 years ago doesn’t make much difference to me. How do I move past this without finding out what really happened?
Help! My Husband Called His Ex the “Love of His Life.”

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon depending on where you are, and welcome to this week’s chat. Let’s get started. Q. Runner-up: My husband recently said something that I am finding difficult...
