More Delicious Ice Cream Shops Open in the Hudson Valley during Cold Weather [Updated List]
By Paty Quyn
101.5 WPDH
9 days ago
November is here and it may seem that with the colder weather you can't get your favorite ice cream any longer at your favorite ice cream stand. Yes, it is true some have closed for the season but others will be here serving us ice cream with toppings like Hot Fudge...
New technology and design are on display at the first new fast food restaurant to open with post-pandemic dining in mind. This summer Burger King announced that they would be making bold changes to the design of their restaurants. The new direction in architecture is in response to changing needs of customers who are looking for safer ways to eat out or pick up food to go.
Newburgh Native Jennipher Looney has a lot of accomplishments to be proud of. She’s a veteran who served aboard the USS Nimitz as a culinary specialist. She is known throughout the Hudson Valley for her delicious cupcakes. And now she can add something else to that list of accomplishments. Jennipher,...
One weather outlet is predicting the possibility of measurable snow for Saturday and Monday. Oh the joys of Fall/Winter in the Hudson Valley. All the talk of first snow falls and such, it's enough to drive you to drink. We just wrote up an article the other day on the possibility of a Thanksgiving week snow storm that could hit the Hudson Valley area. Now I'm reading from one weather source that says we could see snow this weekend. One problem though: I only see rain in the forecast. My main source for weather is usually weather.com, which I must say isn't always 100% accurate all the time. I remember giving a forecast on the air recently saying that we would be seeing rain all weekend for the upcoming weekend, and it turned out that it was actually sunny and beautiful for a portion of the weekend, despite some rain. But even weather.com isn't saying anything about snow, just rain.
A new seafood restaurant looks to have found a home at a popular mall in the Hudson Valley. I'm a lover of all things seafood. I love my shrimp, scallops, lobster and crabmeat. I'll often visit the area Red Lobster and grab the Ultimate Feast for my seafood fix. It seems like I've been seeing a lot of new seafood places opening up in my neck of the woods of Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County). And I'm always up to checking out something new. And a short roadtrip to Orange County and the Middletown, NY area is always fun for me. It sounds like I'm due for another trip out that way soon.
It just wouldn't be the holidays without the Hudson Valley's favorite Christmas egg. Even though he's in quarantine this year, Eggbert fans will be glad to hear that he'll still be making a very special return. Eggbert has been greeting boys and girls of the Hudson Valley since the early...
Believe it or not, and like it or not, the holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away and that means the Christmas season has started. In fact, it started back in August in some Hudson Valley stores, but that’s a story for another day. What’s...
A small Hudson Valley village is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for a wild celebration. Last year, many events throughout the Hudson Valley were canceled. From Poughkeepsie to Kingston and Newburgh to Middletown, parades, fireworks, town festivals and more were postponed with hopes of returning in 2021. Sadly, after the rise of the delta variant, many holiday events and activities are still being canceled this year.
It’s been a long time coming, but the new Pizzeria Posto will finally open their much anticipated Poughkeepsie location at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie next week. Pizzeria Posto in Rhinebeck has been one of my favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants for years, and when I heard they were opening a Poughkeepsie store I could barely contain my excitement. It’s taken a long time thanks in part to covid, but it’s finally happening.
An East Coast snowstorm could kick off Thanksgiving festivities this year, according to some forecast models. Have I mentioned how much I hate this time of year? I believe I have. Not so much a fan of the Fall and Winter here in the Hudson Valley. Mainly 'cause of stuff like this. Snow may be beautiful to some, but I just find it hazardous - it's dangerous to get around in it! With Thanksgiving coming ( I actually do like Thanksgiving), many are planning to visit with friends and family, and we could only hope for nice weather. According to the site weatherboy.com, some forecast models are predicting snowfall on Nov. 19 or 20, at the start of Thanksgiving week.
Check your tickets! One person is a bit richer after purchasing a winning ticket in the Hudson Valley. The top prize for Wednesday night's drawing of the New York Lotto was $7.3 million dollars. The winning numbers were 10-15-20-29-31-49 with a bonus of 21. The top prize for Wednesday night's...
A man's leg was sliced off by a train in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., Town of Fishkill Police was dispatched by Dutchess County 911 for a report of a man struck by a train at the Hartshook platform in Dutchess Junction. Officers arrived and Sergeant Farrell...
So, there isn't any snow in sight (yet) but are you a person who puts snow tires on the car every year? Is it a must do for you? Out of curiosity, when do you put them on? Before there is snow in the forecast? Do you pick a date every year?
A number of Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the "best suburban restaurant" outside New York City. We feel a lot more could have made the list!. Looking for a new restaurant to try in the Hudson Valley? One that has received rave reviews?. Well, Thrillist just listed "The 20 Best...
A stunning home is making waves thanks to its breathtaking interior and secret passage. The home is located at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua. The Westchester County mansion is currently listed by RedFin for $6.75 million. "Welcome to Rosewood, a luxurious Georgian stone manor situated on 86 private acres...
Hudson Valley drivers will have a chance to fill up their tank over and over again for free thanks to the generosity of a local gas station. On Friday, November 19 Flory's on Route 9 in Fishkill will hand out $500 in free gas. And all you have to do to get it is donate a non-perishable food item to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.
I can’t tell you how many times I drive through the little Village of Fishkill on Route 52. I’m usually on the way to somewhere else, but I always think to myself, what a cute little village. The other day, on one of those little trips through the Village of Fishkill, I noticed something was lacking.
This off ramp is an accident waiting to happen. There's no doubt in my mind that this is the most terrifying exit in our entire region and something needs to be done. New York state has its fair share of inconsiderate drivers. We can admit that many of them are just plain awful who ignore some of the most basic rules and courtesies. According to Strong Tie Insurance, some of the common causes of vehicle accidents in America are driving while intoxicated, driving while distracted and driving over the speed limit.
Anyone who is familiar with the Village of New Paltz knows that there are a number of signature spots, especially on Main Street, that make New Paltz what it is. When it comes to the spot for brunch on the weekends, the place that is home to the infamous breakfast special for less than $2.00, and the place that has been a New Paltz staple since 1993, the Main Street Bistro is all of that, and then some.
There are many who feel it is still too early to be talking about Christmas decorating. But others might be eager to get their trees and lights up as soon as possible as we count down the weeks until the big day. With the COVID lockdowns last year, many were stuck at home and opted to get those trees and lights up earlier than usual. But even the most joyful of holiday lovers have to admit; it takes a lot of time and effort to drag all those decorations out from the attic or basement and make your house look like it's ready for Santa's arrival.
Will all new vehicles on Hudson Valley roads be equipped with built-in technology to stop drunk drivers? There have already been ignition interlock devices for some time for those who have been convicted of drunk driving. There are also infrared cameras in some models that monitor a motorists' behavior behind the wheel. But Congress feels that is not enough, and now they're pushing all automakers for more action to cut back on drunk driving-related fatalities.
Comments / 0