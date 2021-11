Congrats to Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney as their song “Half Of My Hometown” has been named the CMA Musical Event Of The Year!. Kelsea Ballerini reacted to the news of winning not one, but two CMA Awards, “I’m in my car crying, because I just found out that we won 2 CMA Awards this morning and I never won a CMA Award before! We just won for Musical Event Of The Year, and Music Video Of The Year for ‘Half Of My Hometown.’ I’m so happy! I love this song, I’m so proud of this song, and I love everyone who is part of it…Kenny Chesney…holy s#!t! And I can’t wait to go to the show tonight and celebrate…it’s my first one! Thank you guys!”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO