Pottawattamie County Election Results

(Pottawattamie County) One Public Measure for the AHSTW School District passes, the other measure fails to receive 60% majority to pass.

Public Measure RZ passes: Yes – 552 (68.74%), No – 251 (31.26%). The scope of this project includes ADA accessibility improvements, fire suppression/sprinkler systems throughout the school, LED lighting, HVAC systems and renovations of the High School section of the building.

The ballot statement read: “Shall the Board of Directors of the AHSTW Community School District in the Counties of Cass, Harrison, Pottawattamie, and Shelby be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,900,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the existing K-12 facilities; and to build, furnish, and equip additions to and renovations of learning environments, including related site improvements?”

Public Measure SA fails: Yes – 444 (55.29%), No – 359 (44.71%). This project included the addition of an auditorium space.

The ballot statement read: “Shall the Board of Directors of AHSTW Community School District in the Counties of Cass, Harrison, Pottawattamie, and Shelby be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,750,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip a new Auditorium at the existing K-12 facilities?”

City of Avoca

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Aaron Long – 364

City Council (Vote for 3)

Drew Becker – 181

Deb Calhoon – 269

William F Dea – 241

Carol E Kyle – 68

Jeffery A Sage – 44

Diane Stamp – 324

Park Commissioner (Vote for 1)

J Olesen – 393

City of Carson

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Tim Todd – 72

City Council (Vote for 3)

Adam Houser – 62

Kelly Pilling – 79

City of Hancock

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Vince Guyer – 26

City Council (Vote for 2)

Raymond C Evans – 35

Cyndi Guyer – 39

City of Macedonia

Mayor (Vote for 1)

No Candidate

City Council (Vote for 2)

Suzann J Duede – 43

Susan Goos – 42

City of Minden

City Council (Vote for 3)

Gerald E Murley Jr – 39

Tom Schneckloth – 43

Tracy Wohlhuter – 42

City of Neola

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Karla Pogge – 96

City Council (Vote for 2)

Robb R Lockey – 93

Nicole Schneckloth – 108

City of Oakland

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Brant A Miller – 162

City Council (Vote for 3)

Collin Applegate – 119

Coralee Bernard – 112

Darin Ford – 72

Cindy Kenealy – 63

Phil Reed – 134

Kelly D Towne – 96

City of Treynor

City Council (Vote for 3)

Kyle Plumb – 63

David Waymire – 62

City of Underwood

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Dennis Bardsley – 105

City Council (Vote for 2)

Julius W Tiarks – 127

Jim Pingel – 114

City Council Vacancy (Vote for 1)

Royce Forbush – 118

City of Walnut

Mayor (Vote for 1)

Michael Chapman – 37

Wm. Brett Simpson – 126

City Council (Vote for 3)

Gaylean Bauerkemper – 106

Linda Booth – 106

Brett J Gaskill – 34

Michael Gettler – 57

Adrian J Griffith – 78

Dennis Hullinger – 102

Justen Tooley – 107

AHSTW School District

District 1 (Vote for 1)

Angie Grote – 466

Dana Joseph Tuma – 239

District 4 (Vote for 1)

Preston Krohn – 716

School Board Director (Vote for 1)

Josh Guyer – 287

Adam C Long – 271

Rebecka Rosmann – 215

Riverside School District

School Board District 1 (Vote for 1)

Charlene Dalby – 330

School Board District 6 (Vote for 1)

Rebecca Shulz – 325

School Board District 5 (Vote for 1)

No Candidate

Treynor School District

School Board (Vote for 2)

Brandon Vorthmann – 88

Mickey Stogdill – 89

Tri-Center School District

School Board (Vote for 3)

Jeremy Garrison – 95

Mike Olsen – 153

Amanda Scherer – 117

Jeremy VanArsdol – 174

Underwood School District

School Board (Vote for 2)

Anna Baxter – 57

Jeff Bonsall – 214

Jane Hall – 110

Erin Johnsen – 201

Luke Stamp – 133