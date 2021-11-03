Pottawattamie County Election Results
(Pottawattamie County) One Public Measure for the AHSTW School District passes, the other measure fails to receive 60% majority to pass.
Public Measure RZ passes: Yes – 552 (68.74%), No – 251 (31.26%). The scope of this project includes ADA accessibility improvements, fire suppression/sprinkler systems throughout the school, LED lighting, HVAC systems and renovations of the High School section of the building.
The ballot statement read: “Shall the Board of Directors of the AHSTW Community School District in the Counties of Cass, Harrison, Pottawattamie, and Shelby be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $12,900,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the existing K-12 facilities; and to build, furnish, and equip additions to and renovations of learning environments, including related site improvements?”
Public Measure SA fails: Yes – 444 (55.29%), No – 359 (44.71%). This project included the addition of an auditorium space.
The ballot statement read: “Shall the Board of Directors of AHSTW Community School District in the Counties of Cass, Harrison, Pottawattamie, and Shelby be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,750,000 to provide funds to build, furnish, and equip a new Auditorium at the existing K-12 facilities?”
City of Avoca
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Aaron Long – 364
City Council (Vote for 3)
Drew Becker – 181
Deb Calhoon – 269
William F Dea – 241
Carol E Kyle – 68
Jeffery A Sage – 44
Diane Stamp – 324
Park Commissioner (Vote for 1)
J Olesen – 393
City of Carson
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Tim Todd – 72
City Council (Vote for 3)
Adam Houser – 62
Kelly Pilling – 79
City of Hancock
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Vince Guyer – 26
City Council (Vote for 2)
Raymond C Evans – 35
Cyndi Guyer – 39
City of Macedonia
Mayor (Vote for 1)
No Candidate
City Council (Vote for 2)
Suzann J Duede – 43
Susan Goos – 42
City of Minden
City Council (Vote for 3)
Gerald E Murley Jr – 39
Tom Schneckloth – 43
Tracy Wohlhuter – 42
City of Neola
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Karla Pogge – 96
City Council (Vote for 2)
Robb R Lockey – 93
Nicole Schneckloth – 108
City of Oakland
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Brant A Miller – 162
City Council (Vote for 3)
Collin Applegate – 119
Coralee Bernard – 112
Darin Ford – 72
Cindy Kenealy – 63
Phil Reed – 134
Kelly D Towne – 96
City of Treynor
City Council (Vote for 3)
Kyle Plumb – 63
David Waymire – 62
City of Underwood
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Dennis Bardsley – 105
City Council (Vote for 2)
Julius W Tiarks – 127
Jim Pingel – 114
City Council Vacancy (Vote for 1)
Royce Forbush – 118
City of Walnut
Mayor (Vote for 1)
Michael Chapman – 37
Wm. Brett Simpson – 126
City Council (Vote for 3)
Gaylean Bauerkemper – 106
Linda Booth – 106
Brett J Gaskill – 34
Michael Gettler – 57
Adrian J Griffith – 78
Dennis Hullinger – 102
Justen Tooley – 107
AHSTW School District
District 1 (Vote for 1)
Angie Grote – 466
Dana Joseph Tuma – 239
District 4 (Vote for 1)
Preston Krohn – 716
School Board Director (Vote for 1)
Josh Guyer – 287
Adam C Long – 271
Rebecka Rosmann – 215
Riverside School District
School Board District 1 (Vote for 1)
Charlene Dalby – 330
School Board District 6 (Vote for 1)
Rebecca Shulz – 325
School Board District 5 (Vote for 1)
No Candidate
Treynor School District
School Board (Vote for 2)
Brandon Vorthmann – 88
Mickey Stogdill – 89
Tri-Center School District
School Board (Vote for 3)
Jeremy Garrison – 95
Mike Olsen – 153
Amanda Scherer – 117
Jeremy VanArsdol – 174
Underwood School District
School Board (Vote for 2)
Anna Baxter – 57
Jeff Bonsall – 214
Jane Hall – 110
Erin Johnsen – 201
Luke Stamp – 133
