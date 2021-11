Realogy Holdings Corp. and Home Partners of America on Tuesday announced it appointed Katie Finnegan as CEO of RealSure, a joint venture between the two companies. Finnegan will work to accelerate growth and enhance RealSure’s residential real estate transaction solutions, where she will be responsible for developing and marketing RealSure’s consumer solutions that will offer a fresh, unique way to give home sellers and buyers confidence that they are making the best possible decision when making one of the most important transactions of their and their family’s lives.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO