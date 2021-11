The sophomore central midfielder has scored 13 goals for the Cougars girls soccer team (9-3), and scored four goals in the Penn Jersey League quarterfinal. Barrack Hebrew girls soccer head coach Keith Bradburd said, “Gabby can score from anywhere and is extremely crafty with the ball. She is also a superb defender and is generous with ball. Our team is organized through the center of the field, where Gabby has stepped up to the challenge.” A three-sport athlete at Barrack Hebrew, Thomas plays basketball in the winter and lacrosse in the spring for the Cougars.

