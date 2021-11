On a night when the Major League Baseball season came to an end, it almost seemed fitting that two races for Columbia City Council are going to extra innings. Voters will once again have to go to the polls to decide who will be the next mayor after a runoff was declared between Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, who received 43.5 percent of the vote, and Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, who received 30.2 percent.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO