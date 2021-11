News of Wanna One’s reunion has caught fire again, with reports emerging that the beloved group might be coming back with new music. Despite their disbandment in 2018, fans of Wanna One have not given up hope of a reunion. Throughout their short run, the temporary group – comprising the winners of the reality show Produce 101 – ruled charts and hearts alike, banging out one hit after another.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO