STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Traffic. It’s the one issue in Strongsville that seems to have no solution, due to dense retail in the Ohio 82-Intersate 71-Pearl Road corridor. Joe DeMio, re-elected to City Council on Tuesday, believes a new I-71 interchange, at Boston or Grafton roads in Brunswick, would alleviate traffic congestion in Strongsville. So far, the idea hasn’t gained much traction among those who would fund such a project, but DeMio isn’t giving up on the idea.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO