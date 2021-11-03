CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNIVERSE MUSIC x DRIPPIN Release Concept Photos for New Track 'VERTIGO'

By Jessel Thomas
kpopstarz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal rookie group DRIPPIN raised fans' expectations with a new set of concept images for their forthcoming track "VERTIGO." On November 2, the global fandom platform UNIVERSE released the individual and group concept photos for DRIPPIN's new song "VERTIGO" through the app and official SNS. The photos show DRIPPIN...

www.kpopstarz.com

