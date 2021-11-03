Kubit Wins Common Pleas Race

Eight people are dead and several more injured after a crowd suddenly rushed towards the stage at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday night. Authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly incident. Lilia Luciano has more.
After months of deliberation, House Democrats passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill just before midnight Friday. President Biden lauded the passage of the bill, calling it “transformative.” Christina Ruffini has more.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Current and former U.S. leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., to pay their respects at former Secretary of State Colin Powell 's funeral. We’ll...
President Biden is hoping to rebound from a challenging few months that saw the American public turn negative on his presidency by building momentum on the House passage on Friday of a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and its allies see the pathway to a political recovery through passing...
(CNN) — Rapper Travis Scott is speaking out after eight people were killed during his concert Friday night. "I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he tweeted Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told...
A Wisconsin-based health care organization and Aaron Rodgers have ended their partnership just days after the Green Bay Packers' quarterback revealed he had taken an anti-parasite drug instead of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Prevea Health announced the decision on Twitter on Saturday. "Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers have made the...
