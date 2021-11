If a holder of 10 bitcoin, who bought the bitcoin five years ago for $500 each, and now wishes to donate this bitcoin to charity, and bitcoin is now worth $25,000, the total value of the bitcoin held is $250,000. By donating the bitcoin directly, one can claim a fair market value tax deduction of $250,000 for the tax year in which the donation is paid. If one sells cryptocurrency and donates the proceeds to charity, depending on one’s tax bracket, capital gains tax on the amount received in USD could be 15% or higher.

