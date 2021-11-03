Trick spending bills are nothing more than voodoo economics

The annual “trick-or-treat” ritual is over. Not so the “tricks” perpetuated by congressional Democrats about their tax-and-spend ritual and their phony numbers. Consider the latest spending measure cobbled together by the House Democratic leadership, or more accurately, their staff. It is 2,400 pages long, much longer than the longest book I ever read. I doubt most members have read much if any of it. It, combined with the coming social spending bill, is a Democrat wish list that addresses problems that don’t exist (climate change), the supposed inability of parents to care for their own children (“free” daycare), and the creation of new entitlements that will addict voters to their party in perpetuity, which seems their goal.

