CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Trick spending bills are nothing more than voodoo economics

By Cal Thomas
The Dominion Post
 9 days ago

The annual “trick-or-treat” ritual is over. Not so...

www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily News Online

Bill Dudley: The Fed has more to do than the market recognizes

PRINCETON, N.J. — Investors are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates sooner than previously expected to keep inflation in check. A few months ago, futures prices implied that “liftoff” from the current near-zero level wouldn’t occur until 2023 or later; now they suggest it’ll happen near the middle of next year.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Democrats’ Spending Bill Is Costly. But Not Passing It Is Far More So.

The Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill isn’t perfect. It’s too much of a grab bag of social spending programs, not all of which I support, and not all of which we can afford. But legislating — and governing — requires compromise. The question is not: “Is the bill what I want it to be?” The question is: “Is it, on balance, good for the country?”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Voodoo#Bills#Ritual#Democrats#Dominion Post
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets Them and What to Know

There are new stimulus checks going out next week to millions of people. Here is who gets them and what you should know, especially for this next payment!. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Washington Times

Voodoo economics II: The cost of ‘fundamentally transforming America’

The annual “trick-or-treat” ritual is over. Not so the “tricks” perpetuated by congressional Democrats about their tax-and-spend ritual and their phony numbers. Consider the latest spending measure cobbled together by the House Democratic leadership, or more accurately, their staff. It is 2,400 pages long, much longer than the longest book I ever read. I doubt most members have read much if any of it. It, combined with the coming social spending bill, is a Democrat wish list that addresses problems that don’t exist (climate change), the supposed inability of parents to care for their own children (“free” daycare), and the creation of new entitlements that will addict voters to their party in perpetuity, which seems their goal.
ECONOMY
Roll Call Online

Revised budget bill cuts more than $10 billion in transportation funds

The latest iteration of congressional Democrats’ budget reconciliation package reduces the amount of transportation-related spending by a little more than $10 billion, paring down funding for ports and sustainable aviation fuel from the original proposal by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. While most of the focus among transportation groups...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy