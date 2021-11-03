CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Michael Che: Shame The Devil,’ New Stand-up Special Premiering On Netflix This Month

By Valerie Complex
Michael Che ’s new stand-up comedy special titled Michael Che: Shame The Devil will debut globally on Netflix on Nov. 16 and is directed by Kristian Mercado and produced by Irony Point.

This is the follow up to his 2016 Netflix comedy show Michael Che Matters where the comedian talked about various topics that were of importance that year.

Michael Che Campbell is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. He is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live , where he serves as co-anchor on Weekend Update and co-head writer alongside Colin Jost. Che and Jost co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018.

Che was briefly a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and has previously worked as a writer for Saturday Night Live . At the end of September 2014, he became a Weekend Update co-anchor for the 40th season of Saturday Night Live alongside Colin Jost, replacing Cecily Strong.

