Congress & Courts

Lauren Boebert said she delivered one of her children in her truck, bringing it up as a supporting point against extended parental leave

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

In this June 23, 2021 file photo Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking several months of parental leave.
  • To back up her point, she said she gave birth to one of her children in the front seat of her truck.
  • Boebert accused Buttigieg of abandoning the nation during an ongoing supply chain crisis.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert said she delivered one of her four children in the front seat of her truck, comparing her parenthood to that of Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg's as she criticized him for taking paternity leave during the supply chain crisis.

"I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because as a mom of four, we got things to do," said Boebert in a video bulletin posted Monday by her YouTube account.

"Ain't nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here," she added.

Boebert blasted Buttigieg, who is gay and announced in August that he would take two months of paternity leave after adopting newborn twins. She said Americans would "know who to blame" if the supply chain crisis affects Christmas celebrations.

"The guy in charge of it all, Mayor Pete, was on a two-month maternity, paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it, leave. Okay, the guy was gone. The guy was not working," said Boebert.

"Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed," she added, referring to a joke FOX News host Tucker Carlson made last month mocking Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has responded to criticism of his parental leave by saying the time with his family is "work," per The New York Times.

"The big thing is having a newly personal appreciation for the fact that this is work," Buttigieg said. "It may be time away from a professional role, but it's very much time on."

The White House has voiced its support for Buttigieg, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeting that the transportation head is one of the "role models on the importance of paid leave for new parents."

Studies have found that parental leave programs benefit the economy, improve children's health and reduce infant mortality rates, and prepare fathers for parenting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 489

James Brill
3d ago

at the very least...we should require graduation from high school as a minimum for running for office. If you can't manage high school ,how are you to manage political office?

Reply(79)
244
Nick-of-Time
3d ago

I like that she thinks it's a point of pride instead of what it is: a testament to failed healthcare system in rural communities, and likely neglect on the part of the mother.

Reply(22)
145
Barb 494
3d ago

Maybe she should consider that this plan on paid time off for maternity/paternity care was passed under the Trump administration for federal employees. And having a baby in her truck has nothing to do with any of this. And really, it’s scary she even has children.

Reply(2)
105
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Boebert and Gaetz under fire over ‘joke’ about blowing up Capitol metal detectors at rally

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert and her fellow GOP House member, Matt Gaetz from Florida, have come under fire for joking about blowing up the Capitol metal detectors. Mr Gaetz was speaking at a rally for Florida State Representative and Congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini on Sunday when he falsely claimed that the metal detectors were installed because of Ms Boebert, who carries a firearm. The metal detectors were installed following the Capitol riot on 6 January when a mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election...
CONGRESS & COURTS
