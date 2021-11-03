CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Americans want to blur the lines between church and state

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
 3 days ago
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Pew Research Center’s latest report on religion and government is worth a read if you follow religious freedom news. It explores support for church-state separation, detailing how many...

Christo Chaney
3d ago

Meaning they want religious freedoms for themselves but not religious freedoms for others who believe different. Very curious how the phrase has always been “separation of church and state” rather than “separation of religion and state.”

Mike Burkhart
3d ago

I am Catholic and. I think church and state should be separated if they are not then laws will be passed that. will require all to believe and worship as they want for example Catholics pray to Mary and the Saints for interseion with Christ pordstes disagree with this with no separation they could ban this and jail Catholics who continue or they could say that everyone in the US must be Christian no other religions and. atheists are allowed this happened in Europe thats why the separation of church and state was put in the. constitution

