The four balloted candidates who were supported by South Middleton School District parent groups ended up sweeping the municipal election for the four, full-term open seats. Democrat Robin Scherer and Republicans Shannon Snyder, Rodney Wagner and Eric Berry in December will take over the seats being vacated by four incumbents who did not seek re-election this year. With a grassroots push by parent groups, each of the candidates garnered the most in-person votes - enough to stay a mail-in ballot push from the two other balloted candidates.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO