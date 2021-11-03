District playoffs continued on Tuesday

WHO: Jacksonville Providence (18-6) at Trinity Catholic (21-4) NOTABLE: The Celtics are the defending FHSAA Class 3A state champions. Trinity also captured the 2018 5A title. … The teams have one common opponent. Providence lost to Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 on Aug. 23, while TC defeated the Crusaders 25-19, 25-10 on Oct. 1. … Robinson Repass leads Providence in kills (232), total blocks (52) and aces (45). Lexi Patania is tops in digs (187) and service receptions (342), while Emily Collings is first in assists (380). … Kiana LaBorde leads Trinity in kills (283) and service receptions (321), Rose Gravel is tops in blocks (45), Cayleigh Pelletier is first in assists (395) and aces (33), while McKenna Yates has the most digs (402). … Trinity Catholic is the region’s N0. 2 seed, while Providence is No. 7.
