District playoffs continued on Tuesday

WPIAL girls soccer first round playoff results from Tuesday, October 26th:. Olivia Cernuto tallied three goals, including two in the first half, to help second-seeded Southmoreland to a 6-0 shutout of No. 15 West Mifflin in a WPIAL Class 2A first round match at Russ Grimm Field. The Scotties controlled the contest from start to finish, striking just four minutes into the game on a goal by Amanda Hoffer. Cernuto's two markers in the opening half gave Southmoreland a 3-0 lead at the break. Kylie Queer and Kayli Redmond found the back of the goal in the second half while goalkeeper Kaylee Keys was credited with the shutout. The Scotties (13-1-2) will meet section rival Mount Pleasant in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at home. The two teams split the season series with each winning on their home turf. Two weeks ago, Southmoreland shutout the Vikings 2-0.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO