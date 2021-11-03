CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

District playoffs continued on Tuesday

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreedom - 0 vs. Emmaus - 2 at Whitehall. Blue Mountain - 1 vs. Southern Lehigh - 4 at Lehighton. Notre Dame GP - 8 vs. Palisades - 1 at BASD Stadium. Moravian Academy - 12 vs. Tri-Valley - 0 at Northwestern. Schuylkill Haven - 3 vs. Notre Dame...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Tournament play prompts shift in field hockey rankings

Emmaus High School’s field hockey team added another trophy to its collection last week. Easton’s performance, however, in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference tournament has the Red Rovers climbing the latest rankings. Southern Lehigh completed its unbeaten run through Colonial League competition in convincing style and is also perched near the...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fleetwood hopeful to continue deep playoff run

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The Fleetwood boys soccer team opened their District III tournament with a decisive win, 5-2. The Tigers, back in action on Thursday night hosting Lower Dauphin. The Berks champs never doubt themselves year in and year out as a program that can truly compete for gold medals.
FLEETWOOD, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Conrad Weiser
Person
James Buchanan
clarionsportszone.com

District Nine Releases Soccer Playoff Brackets, Clarion Girls Open Monday, Clarion-Limestone Boys On Tuesday

(Above image by Kristen Gieger) District Nine has released their 2021 Soccer Playoff Brackets. The fifth seeded Clarion Area Girls will open Class-A play, on Monday (October 25th) at number four seed Port Allegany, at 4:00PM, with the winner advancing to face number one seed Brockway, at Brockway in the semifinals, on Thursday (October 28th), at 5:00PM. The winner of that match will face the winner of Wednesday’s (October 27th) other semifinal between second seed Forest Area and third seed Elk County Catholic, on Tuesday, November 2nd (site and time to be announced).
SOCCER
westmorelandsports.com

WPIAL girls soccer playoff results Tuesday

WPIAL girls soccer first round playoff results from Tuesday, October 26th:. Olivia Cernuto tallied three goals, including two in the first half, to help second-seeded Southmoreland to a 6-0 shutout of No. 15 West Mifflin in a WPIAL Class 2A first round match at Russ Grimm Field. The Scotties controlled the contest from start to finish, striking just four minutes into the game on a goal by Amanda Hoffer. Cernuto's two markers in the opening half gave Southmoreland a 3-0 lead at the break. Kylie Queer and Kayli Redmond found the back of the goal in the second half while goalkeeper Kaylee Keys was credited with the shutout. The Scotties (13-1-2) will meet section rival Mount Pleasant in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at home. The two teams split the season series with each winning on their home turf. Two weeks ago, Southmoreland shutout the Vikings 2-0.
SOCCER
Q 96.1

Soccer Playoffs Continue Today; Schedule & Scores Here

The Maine Principals Association's 2021 high school soccer playoffs will continue today with 4 games involving teams from Aroostook County. Before we get to today's games, there were two games on the boys' side were played. Wednesday will be busy with the girls' side playing the majority of their quarterfinal matchups. That schedule can be found below.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Star-Banner

High school volleyball playoff glance for Tuesday

WHO: Jacksonville Providence (18-6) at Trinity Catholic (21-4) NOTABLE: The Celtics are the defending FHSAA Class 3A state champions. Trinity also captured the 2018 5A title. … The teams have one common opponent. Providence lost to Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 on Aug. 23, while TC defeated the Crusaders 25-19, 25-10 on Oct. 1. … Robinson Repass leads Providence in kills (232), total blocks (52) and aces (45). Lexi Patania is tops in digs (187) and service receptions (342), while Emily Collings is first in assists (380). … Kiana LaBorde leads Trinity in kills (283) and service receptions (321), Rose Gravel is tops in blocks (45), Cayleigh Pelletier is first in assists (395) and aces (33), while McKenna Yates has the most digs (402). … Trinity Catholic is the region’s N0. 2 seed, while Providence is No. 7.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Exeter#Emmaus 2#Whitehall Ot Parkland 1#Es South 1#Southern Lehigh 4#Lehighton#Acchs#Palisades 1#Tri Valley 0#Notre Dame Es 0#Parkland 4#Emmaus 1#Lehigh 1#Pine Grove 0#Pks Oley Valley#Ephrata 1#Hershey#Trinity 0#Wilson Wl 3
Petoskey News-Review

Northmen soccer claims district title, heading to D2 regional Tuesday

AUBURN — A year ago on their way to a Division 2 district championship, the Petoskey boys’ soccer team had to first open with a tough and determined Bay City Western program before getting the chance to later hoist the hardware. Flash-forward a year to Saturday at Bay City Western...
PETOSKEY, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg football playoff preview

Phillipsburg entering the playoff riding a wave of momentum. Phillipsburg got back on track as the season rolled along in 2021. Now, the Stateliners will host their North 2 Group 5 playoff opener on Friday night.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Chronicle

Beavers Secure District Playoff Berth With First Victory

Tenino topped Eatonville on the road in five sets for their first win of the season, snapping a 13-match losing streak and locking down a district playoff berth on Thursday. After falling behind two sets to none, the Beavers came roaring back, winning 25-23, 26-24 and 15-13 in the fifth, pushing the two teams into a sixth playoff set. Tenino came out on top in the sixth set, 16-14, to claim the final district playoff berth.
TENINO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
timesvirginian.com

Undefeated Raiders volleyball team to begin Region 2C playoffs Tuesday

The Appomattox Raiders volleyball team finished the 2021 regular season with a perfect 15-0 record and are now poised to begin their quest for a birth in the Class 2 state-level tournament. That quest begins on Tuesday, Nov. 2, as they will host a Region 2C Quarterfinal game. Starting time is 6:30 p.m. at Appomattox County High School.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WFMZ-TV Online

Central Catholic boys and girls capture District titles

Allentown Central Catholic boys and girls soccer teams playing for District titles on Thursday night. The Vikings sweeping the District XI-2A soccer titles. In the boys title game, the Vikings taking down Notre Dame Green Pond with a late goal from Pearce Wagner for the 2-0 win. The first goal...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New St. Luke's Sports Rink opens in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A new facility in Whitehall Township aims to help Lehigh Valley athletes, scholastic teams and club sports to train. The St. Luke’s Sports Rink, featuring a 200-foot by 85-foot newly laid turf field, is featured in a 25,000-square-foot facility that will include a St. Luke’s Sports Performance training center in Whitehall, according to a news release from St. Luke's University Health Network.
WHITEHALL, PA
Sidney Daily News

Tuesday roundup: Botkins fall to Dayton Christian in district semifinal

BELLEFONTAINE — Botkins and Dayton Christian played a close game in regular season and did so again in a Division III district semifinal on Tuesday at Bellefontaine High School’s AcuSport Stadium. Just like in regular season, the Warriors were able to nip the Trojans. Botkins gave up a goal midway...
BOTKINS, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland girls, Emmaus boys add another District trophy to their cases

District XI-4A boys and girls soccer titles up for grabs on Thursday night. The Parkland girls and Emmaus boys bringing home the gold. In the boys game, Parkland was also featured, falling to the Green Hornets, 3-1. It's the third straight District title for Emmaus. Three different Green Hornets players...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg @ Susquehanna football preview

Muhlenberg hits the road for a first place matchup with Susquehanna. Muhlenberg takes to the road for another tough test this season. The Mules heading to Susquehanna, one of the three teams tied with them for first place.
FOOTBALL
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valley, Berks Catholic fall to consolation game

District III volleyball semifinals taking place on Thursday night, Spring Grove and York Suburban advancing to the 3A title match. Twin Valley traveled to Spring Grove for their semifinal match, the Raiders swept by the Rockets in three-straight sets. After a 25-6 loss in set one, the Raiders fought back to lose a close set two.
SPRING GROVE, PA
The Morning Call

Executive Education ends first football season with a championship

A season that began with a hearing and punishment levied by District 11 ended with the team delivering some punishment on Saturday afternoon at Muhlenberg College. Executive Education, the east Allentown charter school, closed out its inaugural football season with a 34-8 rout of Holy Cross of District 2 to win the Class 1A/2A Eastern Conference championship. The Raptors, who finished 6-5 ...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy