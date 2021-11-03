RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Americans of all colors need to think hard about being empathetic

The history of America welcoming immigrants is a little more complex than one might think. From the start, there have been laws in place that heavily favored white immigrants while actively barring immigrants of color. Throughout history, America's leaders knew the nation desperately needed immigrants, but enacted policies meant to preserve America’s beloved texture, color and culture. The American fabric, was, to many in power, a blanket woven together with 50 shades of white. Despite being actively hostile to different groups of people across time, America is now home to more immigrants than any other nation: Black, white, Hispanic, LatinX, Chinese, Japanese, Middle Eastern, etc. We still haven’t gotten it completely right with immigration. No President in recent history has succeeded in developing a comprehensive immigration strategy - one that doesn't see migration as a bad thing. It's time to refocus on how to attract and bring in more people, which is strategically and intellectually very different than our current obsession with keeping people out.Oct. 31, 2021.

