Immigration

RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Americans of all colors need to think hard about being empathetic

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving followed the U.S. immigration debate for 30 years, why is it that many Black Americans never cared about the plight of immigrants — even backing Democratic administrations that mistreated them — until the migrants who showed up at the U.S.-Mexico border were Black Haitians?. University of Maryland law...

www.reviewjournal.com

R. Nelson
3d ago

As an American, we lack empathy for Hatians because of the reputation that precedes them. We have enough crime in the predominantly black inner cities , so why add to the problem ? And unregulated entrance to the US is not good for the economy nor the tax system, as the "economically challenged" citizens living here are already bankrupting the government. This is no longer "Colonial America", and we are already running low on the wide-open spaces, so just exactly where do you suggest we put all these millions of people wanting to migrate here ?

Shirley
3d ago

Im black and i couldn't careless about the color, if they are entering the U.S. unlawfully. They should abide by the laws of the land as well.

Phill Haynes
3d ago

first I thought this country was rascist? plus need to send manual labor to that country not money. plus overpopulation has a ripple effect this country is like a lifeboat and when you overload it the boat will sink and we all drown. immigration is like running water in a bath tub and it will overflow. this is sad but you will have to go there and fix their country or we all drown.

