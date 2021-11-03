CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

Gulf Coast wins season opener against Florida Coastal Prep

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLNKJ_0ckt1iUI00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Commodores took down Florida Coastal Prep 84-78 on Monday night.

Florida Coastal Prep forgot their uniforms, so the Commodores lent them their home sets for the contest.

Jammy Pierre-Louis led Gulf Coast with 22 points in the matchup. Chase Forte and Tauris Watson were right behind him with 18 points each.

Gulf Coast plays in a tournament this weekend at Northwest Florida where they will play USC-Salkahatchee and Coastal Alabama North.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Coach in hot water over sexuality comment

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (The Apalachicola Times) — Franklin County’s middle school boys basketball coach has resigned his position, and been placed on administrative leave from his job as a fifth-grade paraprofessional after a relative of one of his players raised strong objections to a comment the coach made pertaining to the young man’s sexuality. The incident […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida Seafood Festival returns to Apalachicola

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people are spending the weekend in Apalachicola for the oldest seafood festival in the entire state. The 58th annual Florida Seafood Festival kicked off Friday morning. The two-day event features music and of course seafood, and a huge boost for the local economy. Freshly shucked oysters, live music, and […]
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Nor’easter conditions delay opening of Jacksonville Fair gates Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after the gates officially opened for the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair’s 65th installment, the fair is adjusting its schedule Saturday because of rough weather from a nor’easter pounding Northeast Florida. Gates had been set to open at noon but will now open at 5 p.m. Fair...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
WMBB

Bay High girls soccer player joins football team as kicker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When Bay High freshman Emily Rollins started the year off, she didn’t expect to be out on the football field on Friday nights with the Tornadoes. “It all started when one of our past kickers got hurt and we were all messing around like I should do it, and then […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mosley boys golf crowned regional champions

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley boys golf team took first place in the 2A Region 1 tournament on Monday. The Dolphins had a total score of 324, three strokes ahead of the second place team, Fernandina Beach. The best scoring golfer on Mosley’s team was freshman Michael Wong, who shot a 78. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Northwest Florida#Weather#Florida Coastal#The Gulf Coast Commodores#Usc Salkahatchee#Coastal Alabama North
mynews13.com

1,000-day pickleball streak lives on for Daytona Beach man

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Day after day, Paul Connifey makes the drive to Pictona Pickleball Club. His appearances have been something everyone has learned to count on. Daytona Beach Shores resident Paul Connifey has played pickleball for 1,000 days in a row. Every day he drives from his home to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
klax-tv.com

LSUA Generals season opener a win

LSUA men’s basketball team succeeded in a 97-73 win in its opener against Southeastern Baptist on Tuesday evening at The Fort. “Our players made big plays and gave the crowd something to get excited about,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “It was great to get everyone back in The Fort.”
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wgcu.org

Red tide is continuing to thrive up and down Florida's Gulf coast

Red tide blooms are continuing to make their way north of Florida's Gulf coast. This past week, the toxic patches have been detected from the Panhandle, through the Big Bend and Tampa Bay regions, and down into Southwest Florida. The concentrations seem to be worsening in the Panhandle, while the...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Together Gulf Coast tournament to be held in Fairhope

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Rock Creek Golf Club is hosting the Together Gulf Coast tournament Nov. 5 in Fairhope. The tournament was created to raise awareness and funds for local adoption, according to a news release from Rock Creek Golf Club. All proceeds will be given to the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama, according […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
southmountaincc.edu

PHH Prep Edges SMCC Men's Hoops in Season Opener

PHOENIX --- Demonte Demore scored a team-high 24 points and freshman Darien Allen added 14, but the South Mountain Community College men's basketball team (0-1) fell 78-75 to PHH Prep Academy on Monday, Nov. 1 in the Cougars' 2021-22 season opener. Sophomore Fahad Tarjali was the third SMCC player in double-figures, finishing with 13 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
WMBB

Arnold swim teams hoping to set some records and win some medals at state meet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Marlins are some of the fastest fish in the sea and Arnold’s swim teams are hoping to live up to their mascots reputation as they head down to the 2A State Championships on Friday. The Marlins might have a young team this year, but they had 11 individual swimmers […]
sacdons.com

SAC Women’s Basketball Opens Season with 72-69 Comeback Win Against SBCC

SANTA ANA, Calif. - In its 2021-22 season opener on Tuesday night, the Santa Ana Women's Basketball team defeated Santa Barbara City College in a thriller by a score of 72-69. The Dons fell behind early and trailed 20-11 after the first quarter but chipped away in the second to cut the lead to just seven points (32-25) at the half.
SANTA ANA, CA
wxxv25.com

Gulf Coast Buddy Sports branches into fishing

Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports helped enrich the lives of special needs youths and adults with a fishing trip on the Gulf. Charter boats were seen coming in at about 11 a.m. Saturday as these buddies brought in their hauls. Ten boats chartered 20 anglers into the Gulf early that...
LONG BEACH, MS
WMBB

WMBB

1K+
Followers
659
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy