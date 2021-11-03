Gulf Coast wins season opener against Florida Coastal Prep

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Commodores took down Florida Coastal Prep 84-78 on Monday night.

Florida Coastal Prep forgot their uniforms, so the Commodores lent them their home sets for the contest.

Jammy Pierre-Louis led Gulf Coast with 22 points in the matchup. Chase Forte and Tauris Watson were right behind him with 18 points each.

Gulf Coast plays in a tournament this weekend at Northwest Florida where they will play USC-Salkahatchee and Coastal Alabama North.

