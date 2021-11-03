CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebro, FL

Pedestrian killed in Ebro on Tuesday evening

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlBpo_0ckt1LNh00

EBRO, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Massachusetts man was hit and killed by a car as he walked along Highway 20 in Washington County on Tuesday night.

The accident involving the 66-year-old man happened around 6:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a silver Honda sedan was traveling west on Highway 20 near State Road 79 when the 20-year-old female driver hit the pedestrian.

Tractor-trailer on Highway 231 found engulfed in flames on Tuesday

Troopers said the area was unlit in front of the Ebro Motel where the accident happened.

The highway was closed for about two hours after the accident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

One woman dead in Highway 77 crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman is dead after a Wednesday evening crash in northern Bay County. State troopers say a 20-year old semi-tractor trailer driver was making a U-turn through the median near the intersection of 77 and Highway 20. A sedan traveling northbound on Highway 77 ran underneath the side of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida Highway Patrol responds to six car crash fatalities in a week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A recent string of deadly crashes began Friday night on Highway 231, just north of Fountain. “We had a head-on fatal, wrong-way driver which led to that driver passing as well as the other driver, passenger and young passenger in the backseat passing away,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King […]
FOUNTAIN, FL
WMBB

Man dead after shooting in Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miramar Beach man is dead after being shot by someone that he knew. The shooting occurred at the Pointe of View Condominiums. He was found inside one of the condominiums. A call was placed to 911 around 9 p.m. Friday night. Nearly two hours later someone in connection with […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Ebro, FL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Washington County, FL
Crime & Safety
WMBB

WJHG suspect explained motive to investigators

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of cutting cable lines and taking WJHG off the air Sunday told investigators that he was trying to send a message. Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, was arrested by Bay County Sheriff’s deputies while walking on Front Beach Road near the station Thursday […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Man charged for vandalizing Channel 7 equipment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The person who knocked a local television station off the air for almost two days this week was arrested, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Nicholas Johnson is charged with criminal mischief. Investigators said Johnson cut at least 9 cables behind WJHG completely killing the ability for the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two arrested after making counterfeit bills in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly making and using counterfeit money in Panama City. Officers said Neal Pollman, 41, was found with multiple personal identification items that did not belong to him, including a Florida driver’s license he allegedly used to book the hotel room he was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Tractor-trailer on Highway 231 found engulfed in flames on Tuesday

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — A tractor-trailer caught fire and shut down a portion of Highway 231 in Jackson County on Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers found the cab of a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames on the outside lane of Highway 231 near Magnolia Street around 2:30 p.m. Northbound lanes of that portion […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WMBB

Jackson Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help as they search for a missing man. Nicholas Hollis was last seen on October 19 and was in the company of Stefon Gaines, deputies wrote in a news release. No further information was released about the situation. “If you […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB stabbing was over ‘jealousy’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed at a residence on Clarence Street in Panama City Beach, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Marvin Josue Gusman, 51, of Minnesota was the woman’s attacker and that he had stabbed her with a knife. Gusman was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Missing man’s body recovered at St. Andrews State Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a body was found at the jetties at St. Andrews State Park. The man was identified as Jonathan Lee Sampson, 30. Sampson was reported missing to the Panama City Beach Police Department. He was last seen on October 29, near the Front […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City man charged with molesting young girl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man has been charged with molesting a girl. Panama City Police responded to a residence on West 15th Street where Harvey Lee Sexton, 47, was accused of sexually molesting a child under the age of 15. Sexton was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and was booked […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Florida Highway Patrol’s “Stuff the Charger” food drive underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Highway Patrol will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state throughout the month of November. Soup cans, instant potatoes, canned meats and vegetables, rice and bottled water are among the items the department is requesting. Donations can be dropped off at the Florida Highway […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Inmate found guilty of stabbing corrections officer

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An inmate who attacked and stabbed a corrections officer will be spending more time in prison. 30-year-old Jose Moreira was found guilty last week of aggravated battery and battery on a law enforcement officer. Moreira was serving time at the Gulf Correctional Institution in 2017 when a riot broke out. […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

1K+
Followers
659
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy