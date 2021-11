While Delaware's tap water meets federal standards, an environmental nonprofit said that doesn't mean the water supply is contaminant-free. The Environmental Working Group's (EWG) 2021 Tap Water Database collects mandatory annual test reports from 2014 to 2019, produced by almost 50,000 water utilities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The one-of-a-kind comprehensive consumer tool uncovers widespread contamination from toxic substances such as arsenic, lead and the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in the drinking water of tens of millions of households.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO