CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Why I prefer sad endings over happy ones

By Michelle Tian
Daily Free Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it the jokes that stick with you even after you walk out of the movie theater or put down a book? Is it the way you seem to now live vicariously through the characters? Or is it simply because you know your life is now shaped by a mix of...

dailyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Endings
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette has been inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in the last year, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a sombre photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp

Vanessa Hudgens, 32 shakes her booty during press day with Alexandra Shipp, 30. The former High School Musical star - who enjoyed a romantic getaway with boyfriend, Cole Tucker over the weekend - was back to work this Wednesday with pal and co-star Alexandra promoting their new Netflix movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! But between meeting with the press it seems the young actresses found ways to keep themselves entertained.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
TV & VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

Steve Burton Shares Exciting News With Fans!

Are you ready to get up close and personal with GENERAL HOSPITAL star Steve Burton (Jason)? The actor took to Instagram to announce that he’ll be doing some very special personal appearances in Upstate New York in December! This is great news because he was forced to cancel some of his previous fan events when he tested positive for COVID back in August.
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Steve McQueen, Hollywood’s ‘King Of Cool’

On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy