Combat Sports

Jon Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment program

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Tony Khan shared the news this evening on Twitter, saying that he is looking forward to a time when Moxley will return to the ring. Khan’s statement reads:. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you...

www.f4wonline.com

Fightful

Renee Paquette Thanks Everyone For Their Support Of Jon Moxley

On Tuesday night, Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan said, "We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery." Since news of Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment became public,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Sting Shows Support For Jon Moxley After Rehab Announcement

As reported earlier, the semi-final fight between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy has been cancelled as a result of Moxley checking into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. This is certainly a difficult time for Moxley. However, he has the love and support of his friends and colleagues. The news was shared by Tony Khan on Twitter, where he offered support to Moxley and his family, calling him “a beloved member of the AEW family.”
UPI News

AEW 'Dynamite': CM Punk supports Jon Moxley, Miro enters tournament

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley and Miro was entered into the World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Punk addressed the news that Moxley has entered himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program while speaking to the crowd on Wednesday.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WCW Star Says Jon Moxley Isn’t A Main Eventer

Jon Moxley managed to find success during his run with WWE when he won the WWE Championship, and Moxley immediately entered the main event scene when he jumped ship to AEW back in 2019. Moxley managed to capture the AEW World Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view in February of 2020,...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Wrestling World Shows Support For Jon Moxley

AEW President Tony Khan announced recently that Jon Moxley is entering an alcohol treatment program when he released the following statement:. “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.
WWE
defector.com

Wrestling Has Jon Moxley’s Back

No corner of the sports or entertainment industries has been rocked by drug- or alcohol-related tragedies quite like wrestling. So many performers, from beloved main-eventers to obscure mid-carders, have died young that there’s literally a whole TV show devoted just to chronicling stories about “the dark side of the ring.” The traumas that those stories have inflicted on the business are evident by the way so many within it today choose to live. By any account, the wrestlers of 2021 are cleaner, kinder, and safer than the wrestlers of the past, and you could easily fill up a hot PPV card exclusively with stars who abstain from drinking—Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to name a few from AEW in particular. Jon Moxley, hopefully, will be able to proudly add his name to that list in the near future.
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley’s Autobiography To Be Released Next Month

Jon Moxley is set to release his autobiography on November 2nd. The book, Mox, can be pre-ordered here. Below is the promotional material for it:. “A vivid trip through the mind of the top professional wrestler in the business—a nobody from nowhere who achieved his ambitions and walked away with the gold and the girl of his dreams.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
