History made it abundantly evident there would be nights like these for the Pistons. Bracing for them doesn’t make their reality any easier to digest. “I’m embarrassed. We should be embarrassed for the Detroit Pistons brand,” Dwane Casey said after his young lineup fell 117-89 to the reigning NBA champions who bore little resemblance to the team Milwaukee fielded to win that title a few months ago – except for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The effort we had … we can’t control whether shots go in, but you can control the effort and I just thought our effort was lacking tonight.”

