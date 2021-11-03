Wild's Marcus Foligno: Scores twice in OT win

Hartman scored the game wining goal in overtime in a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Saturday. He came off the bench, took a pass from Mats Zuccarello and went far side with a wrister from the left face-off circle with just 13 seconds left in OT. Hartman now has two goals in four games. He's never scored more than 19 in a season, nor has he delivered more than 31 points. Massive growth in his game is unlikely, but this is a nice run.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO